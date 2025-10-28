ENG
Occupiers did not reach positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine: 40th Brigade of Navy destroyed boat with Russian troops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy attacked a boat with enemy troops.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers tried to reach the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Dnipropetrovsk River, but drone operators detected the boat and destroyed it along with its personnel.

The soldiers posted footage of the battle on social media.

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces attacked a boat with occupiers and ammunition from a Barracuda unmanned boat.

