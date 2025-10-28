UAZ "Hunter", "Loaf" and occupier in blue boots: SIGNUM drones eliminated enemy near Lyman. VIDEO

The pilots of the SIGNUM battalion are destroying the equipment and personnel of the occupiers in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the attack drone operators destroyed a UAZ Hunter, a camouflaged loaf, and one Russian soldier in blue boots.

The released footage shows how two Russian occupiers spotted the Ukrainian drone and tried to escape, but the UAV caught up with them - one of the invaders was shot in the back.

Earlier, it was reported that the SIGNUM battalion destroyed six units of occupiers' equipment in the Lyman sector.

