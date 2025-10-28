SOF fighters took enemy by surprise and eliminated three occupiers at camouflaged enemy position. VIDEO
In the course of special operations by one of the Special Operations Forces units in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, a SOF group conducted a raid on the enemy's camouflaged positions.
According to Censor.NET, the SOF operators quietly approached the enemy, conducted additional reconnaissance with a drone and professionally "dismantled" the position.
As a result of the successful raid, the enemy group of three people was destroyed.
