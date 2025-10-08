SOF thwarted enemy’s attempt to advance in Kupiansk region: three occupiers eliminated, rest retreated. VIDEO
The operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces disrupted the enemy's advance.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Special Operations Forces.
As noted, a group of soldiers from the 8th separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces prevented the enemy from advancing in the Kupiansk sector.
"Using strike fvps, the enemy was driven into the building. After that, the operators cleared several buildings where the enemy was entrenched. As a result, three Russian servicemen were killed and the rest were forced to retreat," the statement said.
