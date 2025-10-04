SOF on defeat of enemy missile ship "Grad" in Lake Onega: hit to right side of power plant compartment

The SOF hit the Grad missile ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M" in Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SOF press center.

As noted, at 04:31 a.m. on the morning of October 4, 2025, as a result of the successful actions of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces in Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia), the small Grad missile ship (side number 575) of project 21631 "Buyan-M" was hit.

"The missile carrier was heading from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea. The hit occurred in the right part of the ship's power plant compartment. Additional details are being clarified," the SOF added.

See more: Russian ship "fled" from Ukrainian drones but collided with tanker in Sea of Azov - media. PHOTO

For reference

The damaged Grad is one of the newest and most modern ships of the Russian Federation, commissioned into the Russian Baltic Fleet on December 29, 2022. The ship's main armament is the Kalibr-NK missile system.

Special operations forces continue to inflict asymmetric and sensitive actions in order to stop the enemy.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the small missile ship Buyan-M was damaged.