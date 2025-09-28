Russian ship "fled" from Ukrainian drones but collided with tanker in Sea of Azov - media. PHOTO

The Russian small missile ship Vyshniy Volochok, a Kalibriv carrier, Project 21631 Buyan-M from the 41st Brigade of Missile Ships and Boats, collided with the civilian tanker Nazan in the Temryutsky Bay of the Sea of Azov on 7 August. The Russians tried to hide the fact that the ship was damaged in this non-combat incident.

Documents confirming the fact that the ship collided with a tanker have surfaced online.

In particular, the VCHK-OGPU Telegram channel, which is close to the Russian military, published a manoeuvring scheme for the Vyshniy Volochok during the collision with the Nazan tanker, photos of the damage, and a report by the 1st rank captain with a detailed description of the accident.

According to the leaked report, at 3:59 a.m. on 7 August, a group of unmanned aerial vehicles was spotted in the sky and the ship was ordered to turn to the port side. Six minutes later, at 4:05 a.m., the Vyshniy Volochok collided with the Nazan tanker on the port side. The incident was classified as a ship control-related accident.

The Russian captain's report also noted deformation of the hull and hull structures of the Vyshniy Volochok, but the actual damage is visible in the published photos.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, on the night of 6-7 August, Russian air defence allegedly destroyed 31 drones over the Sea of Azov and another 11 over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

