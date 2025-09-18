Russian ships are currently absent from Black Sea due to weather conditions - Navy

Due to bad weather conditions, there are currently no Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said this on a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no units (Russian ships) in the sea right now. - Ed.), no one has gone out. It's quiet now. Last night the weather conditions were not the best, and now the situation remains unchanged," he noted.

According to Pletenchuk, dispersal always happens, ships go out to military harbors.

"I am sure that in Crimea, there are also enough locations where you can hide. The problem is that they can start using civilian infrastructure for this to hide equipment. If they don't use it anymore. How do they do it along the entire line of combat contact," the Navy spokesman added.

Watch more: Russian Black Sea Fleet ship hit near Novorossiysk: it has been taken out of service for repairs. VIDEO