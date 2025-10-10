SOF soldiers destroyed Russian SRG in Yampil, Donetsk region. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian SRG in Yampil, Donetsk region.

The defenders posted the video on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy was trying to entrench itself in the settlement with small sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"The enemy's goal was to create a foothold for further assault operations. To stabilise the situation and regain control over the area, groups of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the settlement. The Special Forces conducted a set of special actions, detected and destroyed enemy groups, cleared the area and prevented further enemy advance," the statement said.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy and drove them back from Yampil.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel