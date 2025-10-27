ENG
SIGNUM battalion destroyed occupiers’ logistics in Lyman sector: six enemy vehicles were hit. VIDEO

Pilots of the SIGNUM battalion continue destroying enemy logistics in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators hit six pieces of enemy equipment:

  • a motorcycle,
  • a UAZ Patriot,
  • a Niva,
  • a passenger car under cover,
  • and two UAZ Bukhanka (loaf - ed.) vans.

"All these enemy logistics nodes have ceased to exist," the fighters commented under the video.

Earlier, SIGNUM drones destroyed two tanks, a mortar, and a cannon belonging to Russian forces in the Lyman sector.

Russian Army (10375) elimination (6096) Donetsk region (4735) arms (955) drones (3234) Unmanned Systems Forces (175) Kramatorskyy district (652) Lyman (96)
