Pilots of the SIGNUM battalion continue destroying enemy logistics in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators hit six pieces of enemy equipment:

a motorcycle,

a UAZ Patriot,

a Niva,

a passenger car under cover,

and two UAZ Bukhanka (loaf - ed.) vans.

"All these enemy logistics nodes have ceased to exist," the fighters commented under the video.

Earlier, SIGNUM drones destroyed two tanks, a mortar, and a cannon belonging to Russian forces in the Lyman sector.

