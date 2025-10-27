Occupier hid in tank: strike drones dropped ammunition directly into open hatch. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 109th Mountain Assault Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to take out the occupiers' shelters and manpower.

According to Censor.NET, the attack drones eliminated seven Russian soldiers and three enemy shelters.

One of the footage shows an invader hiding in a damaged tank. Drone operators discovered him and dropped an ammunition into an open hatch.

As a result, the occupier was eliminated and the tank was completely disabled.

