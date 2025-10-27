Soldiers of 33rd Assault Regiment chased two occupiers to death and turned them into feed for stray cat and dog. VIDEO 18+

On one of the front-line sectors, soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 33rd Separate Assault Brigade repelled another assault by occupiers, who try daily to break through Ukraine’s defenses.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy once again sent infantry into the battle in small groups, but Ukrainian soldiers killed another wave of assault troops.

"The Katsaps push forward every day, two or three waves at a time. But the Cossacks from the 3rd Assault Brigade grind them into mince. This time was no exception, they came in only to end up as feed for cats and dogs," the soldiers said in a comment to the battle video.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

