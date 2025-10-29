Putin’s statements about "encirclement" of Kupiansk are fiction and fantasy – Joint Forces grouping

The Joint Forces grouping has commented on the Russian dictator’s claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

Censor.NET reported this.

"Heavy fighting is ongoing in Kupiansk and on its outskirts, and the occupiers’ troops are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city. However, any claims about an ‘encirclement’ of Ukrainian forces there are fiction and fantasy that are not supported by any factual data on the ground," the statement reads.

The Joint Forces grouping believes that dictator Putin is merely parroting lies told by his own generals.

Background

On October 29, Putin claimed an alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian forces in key frontline cities in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions—Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

He then cynically proposed a ceasefire in the relevant sectors so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see with their own eyes" the supposed truth of his statements.

