US intelligence sees no signs of Putin’s readiness for peace, he is taking most aggressive stance ever, - NBC News

US intelligence services currently see no signs that Russia is prepared to compromise on the war in Ukraine; Russia is determined to continue fighting.

What does US intelligence say?

According to a senior US official and a senior Congressman, a recent US intelligence assessment warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is more determined to continue the war in Ukraine and win on the battlefield.

The analysis, which was shared with members of Congress this month, has shown no signs that Russia is willing to compromise on Ukraine.

Two other sources familiar with the matter said that this assessment is in line with how US and Western intelligence agencies have been perceiving the Russian regime's position since February 2022.

But now, according to the sources, Putin is believed to be taking a more aggressive stance than ever before.

White House reaction

For its part, the White House refused to comment on the recent intelligence assessment and pointed to Trump's public comments on the peace agreement.

As the president stated, these are tremendous sanctions against their two big oil companies which he hopes will help bring about the end of the war, according to a statement by a White House official.

