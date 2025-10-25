Front line could be starting point for negotiations, but Putin does not want normal meetings - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is avoiding real negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a speech at a meeting of leaders of the Coalition of the Willing countries, Censor.NET reports, citing the press service of the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy, in particular, emphasized the importance of diplomacy.

Putin wants to continue fighting

"Right now, Russia does not want to end the war, and Putin does not want any normal meetings. All that Putin is doing is trying to delay new forms of pressure. We must create a desire for negotiations in Russia," the head of state noted.

He also confirmed that Ukraine is ready for meetings in any format.

"And I am ready to meet in any meaningful format, and the current front line could become a starting point for negotiations, real negotiations," Zelenskyy added.

The question of territories

"And we all must remember that issues of territorial integrity, like any alleged "exchange of territories," should not be a way to buy off the aggressor or a reward for any future manifestations of aggression in the world. And injustice... Injustice is tantamount to danger - do not give Russia any reason to think that it can end this war with any outcome that will be unfair to all of us. Only a strong and fair solution to end the war will really work. I ask you to support us in this. We all know the parameters," Zelenskyy summed up.

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy previously stressed that Ukraine is ready for diplomacy, but not at the cost of its territories.

The Washington Post reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk region. In exchange for full control over Donetsk, he is allegedly ready to give up the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that if Ukraine agrees to a bad territorial solution, they will try to resolve the remaining issues regarding the end of the war without Kyiv.

