Ukraine provides Coalition of Willing with details of its air defense needs – Zelenskyy

During the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in London on Friday, October 24, leaders discussed Ukraine’s air defense. The Ukrainian delegation provided partners with detailed information about the country’s air defense needs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this during a joint press conference with the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Interfax-Ukraine reported, as cited by Censor.NET.

"We all see the challenges we are facing today, the Russians are conducting a campaign of terror against our energy system, trying to turn the winter cold into a tool of torture and pressure on Ukraine, our people, and our defense. Russia’s goal has not changed: they want to break us, to break Ukraine, and they are doing everything to achieve that," the head of state said.

Detailed discussion of air defense systems

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting included an in-depth discussion of air defense systems.

"Our defense means everything that truly stops Russia from killing, destroying, and terrorizing. Of course, that’s air defense — and today, we discussed these systems with our partners in detail. It’s important that our partners focus on what is most practical and effective. We’ve provided all the necessary details," Zelenskyy said.

