Zelenskyy shows Starmer Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone to be produced in UK. VIDEO

Drone Industry

In London, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and demonstrated the Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone to him.

Zelenskyy announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State thanked Starmer for his continued support of our country in the fight against Russian aggression, in particular for the recent joint statement of the leaders on peace for Ukraine.

British assistance

"Today we discussed with the Prime Minister the development of defence cooperation and opportunities to increase pressure on Russia. He demonstrated the Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone, which the UK will produce for further testing in Ukraine. The agreement provides for the production of the first batch," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: North Korean troops are helping Russian army strike in Sumy region - British intelligence

Sanctions policy against Russia

The President and the British Prime Minister also discussed strengthening sanctions policy aimed at pushing Russia toward genuine negotiations.

"We also coordinated our positions ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting. Security guarantees for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities, and energy resilience are the key topics of the session," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: The Washington Post: Biletsky’s Third Assault brigade, having captured Russians with help of ground drone, has made technological revolution on battlefield. VIDEO