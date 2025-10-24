Zelenskyy shows Starmer Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone to be produced in UK. VIDEO
Drone Industry
In London, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and demonstrated the Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone to him.
Zelenskyy announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
The Head of State thanked Starmer for his continued support of our country in the fight against Russian aggression, in particular for the recent joint statement of the leaders on peace for Ukraine.
British assistance
"Today we discussed with the Prime Minister the development of defence cooperation and opportunities to increase pressure on Russia. He demonstrated the Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone, which the UK will produce for further testing in Ukraine. The agreement provides for the production of the first batch," Zelenskyy said.
Sanctions policy against Russia
The President and the British Prime Minister also discussed strengthening sanctions policy aimed at pushing Russia toward genuine negotiations.
"We also coordinated our positions ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting. Security guarantees for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities, and energy resilience are the key topics of the session," Zelenskyy added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password