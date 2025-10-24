The Washington Post: Biletsky’s Third Assault brigade, having captured Russians with help of ground drone, has made technological revolution on battlefield. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Third Separate Assault brigade forced the Russian occupiers to surrender by using a ground-based unmanned aerial vehicle with an explosive charge. This marks a new stage in the transformation of the war.

In June, Ukrainian soldiers from the Third Assault Brigade conducted an operation in the Kharkiv sector, during which a remotely controlled robot with 62 kilograms of explosives captured two Russians who had been holding the position for about two weeks.

When the Russians saw the ground drone, they came out of the trench with a cardboard poster reading "WE WANT TO SURRENDER".

According to The Washington Post, this was the first documented case of the Ukrainian army capturing a position and taking prisoners using a ground drone.

The unit commander of the 3rd SAB, with the call sign Mykola, stressed that the main result of the operation was that "not a single Ukrainian infantryman was killed".

Journalists write that such drones cost about $1500, much cheaper than artillery, and are becoming a key tool in the strategy implemented by the commander of the Third Corps, Andrii Biletskyi, to save soldiers' lives and replace humans where the risk is the highest.

Ukraine has turned into a testing ground for future wars, where unmanned technologies are already changing the rules of the game - first in the sky and now on the ground, the authors added.

