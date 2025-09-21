Drones of 3rd SAB destroy invaders in dugouts, garages and even basements: no occupier can hide. VIDEO
Soldiers of the PNK Group unit from the Chaos Company unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion are tirelessly destroying the occupiers in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade published a video of new FPV strikes on enemy positions. Ukrainian drones are hitting dugouts, garages and basements where Russians are hiding, and one drone hit an occupier directly in the face.
Several vehicles, communications equipment, an antenna and a Starlink terminal were also destroyed. Ukrainian drone operators clearly demonstrate that no amount of shelter can save the enemy from a well-aimed attack.
