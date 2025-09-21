SBS drones destroy occupiers: drone flew under the roof of building where Russians were hiding. VIDEO

Drones of the "Steel Border" border brigade destroyed the positions of the Russian military in the North Slobozhansky direction.

According to Censor.NET, operators of the Aquila attack drones of the Russian military's Aquila unit discovered and destroyed the occupiers' vehicles, shelters and communications equipment.

One of the fragments of the video posted by the State Border Guard Service on social media shows a drone flying under the roof of a building used by the enemy for military purposes. The enemy was eliminated as a result of precision strikes.

