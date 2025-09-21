ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,101,610 people (+1,010 per day), 11,193 tanks, 32,952 artillery systems, 23,281 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupants flew into the air in a car.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,101,610 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 09/21/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,101,610 (+1,010) people

tanks - 11,193 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,281 (+1) units

artillery systems - 32,952 (+25) units

MLRS - 1,492 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1,218 (+0) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs - 61,598 (+553)

cruise missiles - 3,747 (+29)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automobile machinery and tankers - 62245 (+77)

special machinery - 3969 (+1)

Read more: Saratov and Novokuibyshev refineries hit - General Staff

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

