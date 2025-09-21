Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,101,610 people (+1,010 per day), 11,193 tanks, 32,952 artillery systems, 23,281 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,101,610 Russian occupiers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 09/21/25 are approximately:
personnel - about 1,101,610 (+1,010) people
tanks - 11,193 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles - 23,281 (+1) units
artillery systems - 32,952 (+25) units
MLRS - 1,492 (+0) units
air defense systems - 1,218 (+0) units
aircraft - 422 (+0) units
helicopters - 341 (+0)
operational-tactical-level UAVs - 61,598 (+553)
cruise missiles - 3,747 (+29)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
automobile machinery and tankers - 62245 (+77)
special machinery - 3969 (+1)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
