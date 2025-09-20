Saratov and Novokuibyshev refineries hit - General Staff

On the night of September 20, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, under the general leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov, Saratov Region, Russian Federation).

As noted, the Saratov Oil Refinery provides approximately 2.54% of the total volume of oil refining in the Russian Federation (over 7 million tons of oil annually).

"Explosions and a large-scale fire have been confirmed in the area of ​​the target. The final results of the strike are being clarified," the report says.

Also on September 20, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery (Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Region, Russian Federation).

Novokuybyshevsk Refinery processes over 8.8 million tons of oil per year).

According to preliminary information, explosions and fires were recorded as a result of the attack on the facility. Details are being clarified.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire attack on a main transport infrastructure facility - the linear production and dispatching station (LVDS) "Samara" (Prosvet, Samara region, Russia).

LVDS "Samara" is a production station where high- and low-sulfur oil from different fields is mixed to form the export grade Urals oil (up to 50% of the total volume of Russian exports).

The results of the attack are being clarified.

"All the affected facilities are involved in providing the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically implementing measures aimed at reducing the military-economic potential of the aggressor state. In particular, this is undermining the logistical capabilities of the Russian Federation in the oil refining sector and disrupting the systems for providing the armed forces of the Russian Federation with fuel and lubricants," the General Staff added.

