Ground robotic system evacuates severely wounded soldier under fire just 20 meters from ruscists’ positions. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The "Zmii Lohistychnyi" ground robotic system (GRS) evacuated a severely wounded defender from the 11th Separate Assault Battalion of the 59th Brigade Steppe Predators. The robot retrieved the soldier directly from the front line under heavy enemy fire, with Russian positions located just 20 meters away.

The video was released by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"During the operation, ZMII came under heavy enemy fire. The ground robotic complex withstood hits from 5.45 mm bullets, near detonations of 152 mm shells, a mine explosion, and an attack by an enemy FPV drone — and only temporarily lost connection. Communication was restored, and the robot successfully delivered the wounded soldier to the evacuation point, where medics were already waiting. The fighter is alive and now undergoing rehabilitation," he noted.

