North Korean troops are helping Russian army strike in Sumy region - British intelligence

North Korean soldiers stationed in the Kursk region of Russia are involved in coordinating reconnaissance operations and helping to launch strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a review by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

It is noted that this is the first case where North Korean troops were seen directly supporting or facilitating Russian offensive actions against Ukraine. According to British intelligence, operators of DPRK unmanned systems are helping Russian forces adjust missile strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region.

"North Korean-made drones are used to adjust the fire of multiple launch rocket systems, which increases the accuracy of Russian attacks. Previously, the DPRK used its drones for operations in the Kursk region of Russia, but the main role of its military was to support ground battles on the side of the Russian Federation. North Korea is using this conflict to increase the combat capability of its army and improve the technology of unmanned systems," British intelligence officials note.

Losses among North Korean troops

According to intelligence, North Korea has lost about 6,000 people in the fighting in the Kursk region. This is more than half of the approximately 11,000 troops that Pyongyang has sent to the region.

Intelligence emphasizes that any decision to directly deploy North Korean troops into Ukraine would require coordination between Russian President Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

