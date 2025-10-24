Museum in honour of North Korean soldiers who fought for Russia is being built in North Korea. PHOTOS

A museum will be built in Pyongyang in honour of the DPRK military who took part in the battles for Kursk region on the side of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the North Korean news agency KCNA, Censor.NET informs.

Dictator Kim Jong-un, as well as heads of party structures and other bodies, and representatives of the Russian embassy, attended the ceremony to mark the start of production.

Read more: Kim Jong-un on sending DPRK citizens to Russia: It is our "brotherly duty"

According to the agency, Kim met with combatants who had recovered from their injuries.

In his speech, Kim Jong-un said that the DPRK troops and the Russian army "destroyed the devilish neo-Nazi invaders."

What Kim said about cooperation with Russia

"Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. Our friendship and unity will last forever," he said.







More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Cooperation between Russia and the DPRK

It is known that the DPRK has provided Russia with its military who fought in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops have captured a wounded North Korean soldier in the Kursk region.

In Russia, about 20,000 North Korean citizens work in the production of attack drones.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, North Korea supplies Russia with 35% to 50% of the ammunition needed to wage war against Ukraine.

Watch more: North Korean drone operators help Russians adjust strikes on Sumy region – General Staff. VIDEO