North Korean drone operators help Russians adjust strikes on Sumy region – General Staff. VIDEO

The Russian army command is deploying North Korean military units to support operations in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff.

According to the report, operating from Russia’s Kursk region, they conduct reconnaissance using drones, identify Ukrainian positions, and adjust fire on them.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have intercepted communications between North Korean UAV operators and Russian military personnel. The drone operators were adjusting multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) fire on Ukrainian positions.

Due to the critical losses of personnel and the unsuccessful offensive in Sumy region, the Russian command continues to engage North Korean units in active hostilities.

