Zelenskyy: Ukraine not seeking ways to end war without U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and its partners are not considering any options for ending the war without the involvement of the United States.

The head of state said this during a joint press conference with the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries and NATO Secretary General in London, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"I want to make it clear that we are not looking for ways to end this war without the United States," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to undermine Euro-Atlantic unity, making it crucial to demonstrate solidarity among allies.

"Putin wants to divide us and make us weaker. That’s why we must act together. The most important thing is to show that we work together and move forward together. That is the essence of the Coalition of the Willing," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for introducing new sanctions against Russia’s oil sector.

"We have also started fighting against Russia’s energy industry with our own sanctions. This is what long-range strategy looks like," the President added.

