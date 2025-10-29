Putin announced testing of Poseidon nuclear submarine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reported on the "successful" testing of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant, which "has no equivalent in the world."

He is quoted by Russian propaganda media, reports Censor.NET.

The dictator showed off Russia's nuclear arsenal

The Kremlin leader claims that Russia tested Poseidon the day before, on October 28.

According to him, Poseidon is minimal in size but more powerful than Russia's most promising intercontinental ballistic missile, Sarmat.

"For the first time, we managed not only to launch it from a submarine carrier using a launch motor, but also to start up a nuclear power plant, on which this device spent an unforeseen amount of time. In addition, there is nothing else in the world that can match the speed and depth of this unmanned device, and it is unlikely that anything similar will appear in the near future. There is no way to intercept it," Putin added.

About "Burevestnik"

Putin also showed off the Burevestnik missile, which Russia tested on October 26.

According to the Kremlin dictator, the "advantage" of the Burevestnik is that its nuclear power plant is 1,000 times smaller than the power of a nuclear submarine reactor.

Therefore, the Burevestnik's nuclear reactor allegedly starts up "in minutes and seconds." Putin called the missile a "breakthrough" for Russia.

More about "Poseidon"

The Poseidon unmanned aerial vehicle (formerly known as Status-6), according to open sources: