Trump on Putin’s testing of nuclear "Burevestnik": Our nuclear submarine is off their coast

During his visit to Asia, US President Donald Trump responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the allegedly successful test of the "Burevestnik" nuclear missile.

After Putin's boasts, Trump noted that the US has nuclear submarines located not far from Russia.

"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore," Trump noted.

In his opinion, Putin should think about ending the war he started against Ukraine, rather than testing missiles.

He ought to get the war ended, a war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year, that's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," Trump added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had tested the "Burevestnik" nuclear missile: Gerasimov says it can bypass missile defence systems.

It was also reported that Putin is preparing a stockpile of "nuclear" Kalibrs.

