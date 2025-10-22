Russia conducted "nuclear exercises": intercontinental ballistic missile "Yars" was launched. VIDEO

Russia has announced a "planned training of strategic nuclear forces".

According to Censor.NET, Russian propagandists were informed about this by the Kremlin.

Russian media also published a video of the "training".

An intercontinental ballistic missile and air-launched cruise missiles were launched.

Watch more: Propagandist Solovyov again threatens nuclear strike on Europe: "You have to play your trump cards!". VIDEO

Details

The Kremlin said that an intercontinental ballistic missile "Yars" was launched from the Plesetsk state test spaceport at the "Kura" test site in Kamchatka.

A "Sineva "ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea from the "Bryansk" strategic nuclear-powered missile submarine.

Tu-95MS long-range aircraft were also involved in the training, launching air-launched cruise missiles.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Yars" missile

"Yars" is a Russian strategic missile system with a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile. It was adopted for service in 2010. The range is up to 12,000 kilometres. The warhead has several nuclear warheads.

In February, it was reported that Russia conducted a covert launch exercise of "Yars" intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Volga region.

According to media reports, in 2023, Russia failed to launch RS-24 "Yars" twice in a row, going off course.

Read more: Threat of nuclear war is now at its highest level, - The Telegraph