Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has once again proposed to launch a nuclear strike on Europe. He stated the need for a "full-scale war with the European Union", calling for strikes on key European capitals. According to Solovyov, Brussels, Berlin and Paris, as well as enterprises that manufacture military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, should be the first to face "retaliatory strikes."

According to Censor.NET, he said this on the air of his propaganda show on RosTV.

