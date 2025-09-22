3 991 37
Russian propagandists plan to reward "heroes of SMO" with land in occupied territories: "Hectare in Kyiv, Lviv or Paris, somewhere on Champs-Élysées". VIDEO
In the studio of Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, it was proposed to distribute the occupied Ukrainian lands to "heroes of the SMO".
According to Censor.NET, Solovyov himself expressed a desire to receive"a Parisian hectare, somewhere on the Champs Elysees".
