Russian propagandists plan to reward "heroes of SMO" with land in occupied territories: "Hectare in Kyiv, Lviv or Paris, somewhere on Champs-Élysées". VIDEO

In the studio of Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, it was proposed to distribute the occupied Ukrainian lands to "heroes of the SMO".

According to Censor.NET, Solovyov himself expressed a desire to receive"a Parisian hectare, somewhere on the Champs Elysees".

