Kremlin propagandist Solovyov proposes nuclear strike on western Ukraine. VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has proposed launching a nuclear strike on western Ukraine, calculating the wind direction so that radioactive fallout would cover Poland. He also called to wipe Lviv off the map, claiming that "Russia will rebuild a new city" in its place.

According to Censor.NET, he said this on his propaganda show on Russia TV.

