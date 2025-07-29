ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10356 visitors online
News Video
7 430 77

Kremlin propagandist Solovyov proposes nuclear strike on western Ukraine. VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has proposed launching a nuclear strike on western Ukraine, calculating the wind direction so that radioactive fallout would cover Poland. He also called to wipe Lviv off the map, claiming that "Russia will rebuild a new city" in its place.

According to Censor.NET, he said this on his propaganda show on Russia TV.

Watch more: Propagandist Solovyov proposes resettling Houthis and Somalis to Kaliningrad region: "They will explain to Balts who is boss here". VIDEO

Author: 

propaganda (436) Russia (12366) nuclear weapon (410) Solovyov Vladimir (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 