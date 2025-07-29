Kremlin propagandist Solovyov proposes nuclear strike on western Ukraine. VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has proposed launching a nuclear strike on western Ukraine, calculating the wind direction so that radioactive fallout would cover Poland. He also called to wipe Lviv off the map, claiming that "Russia will rebuild a new city" in its place.
According to Censor.NET, he said this on his propaganda show on Russia TV.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password