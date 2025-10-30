Situation is difficult, but there is no blockade of Defence Forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with commanders who are holding back the occupiers in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

Fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

"The enemy is stepping up its activity in the Pokrovsk- Myrnohrad agglomeration area. Therefore, I visited this important direction again. I met with the commanders of army corps, military units and subunits that are holding back the numerically superior enemy invasion.

I listened to reports on the current situation and existing needs, and heard proposals," the statement said.

Syrskyi described the situation as difficult, but said that Russian propaganda claims about the alleged "blockade" of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in Pokrovsk, as in Kupiansk, are not true.

Situation in Pokrovsk

"At the same time, enemy infantry in Pokrovsk, avoiding combat, is accumulating in urban areas and changing locations, so the primary task is to detect and destroy them.

In such conditions, the high-quality work of our reconnaissance and strike drones is extremely important. In addition to the Unmanned Systems, strike and search operations are being conducted in the city, and tasks to eliminate the enemy are being carried out by Airborne Assault Troops group, assault regiments, SOF, Special purpose center, Military Law and Order Service, SSU, National Guard, National Police of Ukraine and others," added the commander-in-chief.

According to Syrskyi, work is currently underway to strengthen the resilience of defences in the Pokrovsk direction.

"The following are important here: high-quality interaction between units, providing them with everything they need, including additional needs; clear and coordinated execution of assigned tasks.

Every commander, regardless of rank, must organise the high-quality execution of tasks. I have strictly warned commanders against irresponsibility. I will take tough measures for this, up to and including dismissal from office.

I have given the necessary orders. In the context of improving logistics, I have separately identified tasks to strengthen the protection of supply and evacuation routes. A number of other decisions have also been taken," he said.

He stressed that the priority is to preserve the lives of defenders.

Dobropillia operation

"The Dobropillia operation is ongoing. As of today, assault units have advanced another 200 m to 550 m in certain areas. In total, 186.8 km² of Ukrainian territory has been liberated during this operation, and 246.8 km² has been cleared of enemy sabotage groups," the commander-in-chief concluded.

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy claims that fighting on the front line is under control and that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.

On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was ongoing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.

On 26 October, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, and fierce fighting was continuing in the city.

It is known that the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk.

More than 1,200 residents remain in Pokrovsk.

