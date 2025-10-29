Russia has deployed 11,000 troops and wants to surround Pokrovsk agglomeration, - 7th Airborne Assault Troops

The enemy deployed about 11,000 personnel to implement the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Enemy groups that managed to infiltrate the city aim to advance northwest and north of Pokrovsk.

How many troops has the enemy amassed?

In total, as noted, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, the enemy has accumulated about 27,000 personnel, about 100 tanks, up to 260 armoured combat vehicles and up to 160 guns and mortars.

Destruction of the occupiers

Defenders of the Pokrovsk agglomeration are continuing their defensive operation. In total, over the last two days, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 90 occupiers and wounded another 42 in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armoured personnel carrier, three infantry fighting vehicles, three cars, one motorcycle, and shot down 158 drones of various types.

"The Defence Forces have destroyed 18 occupiers directly in Pokrovsk," added the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops.

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy claims that fighting on the front line is under control and that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

According to the FT, Russia has intensified its offensive in the east, and the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated significantly.

On 27 October, the Airborne Assault Troops reported that fighting was ongoing in Pokrovsk with groups of Russians who had infiltrated and gathered in various parts of the city.

On 26 October, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had concentrated their main strike force against Pokrovsk, and fierce fighting was continuing in the city.

According to the General Staff, as of 26 October, 200 Russian troops had infiltrated Pokrovsk, and small arms fighting was continuing.

