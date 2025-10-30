No blockade of Defense Forces in Pokrovsk — "East" Group of Forces

There is no "blockade" of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk. Claims made by Russian propaganda are false and do not correspond to reality.

"East" Group of Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Russian occupation forces are indeed increasing pressure in the Pokrovsk direction, particularly around the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration. The situation in Pokrovsk remains difficult and dynamic. Small groups of enemy infantry are infiltrating the city of Pokrovsk, attempting to move and regroup within the limits of this settlement.

"Strike-and-search operations are underway in the city. Enemy units and individual infantrymen are being eliminated by our troops. Forces and equipment for detecting and destroying the enemy are being reinforced, including by increasing the number of UAV systems.

On October 29 alone, paratroopers from the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces eliminated 13 Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, including four near the city entrance monument in the northwestern part, "East" group of forces said.

Read more: Ruscists are not establishing foothold in Pokrovsk, but are only moving around periodically, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

At the same time, the military emphasize that logistics to the city are complicated by enemy FPV drones but remain operational: "Various countermeasures, protective methods, and logistical support routes are being maintained. Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue clearing Pokrovsk of Russian invaders."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Background

It should be recalled that on October 29, Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly been encircled in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Following this, the Russian dictator cynically proposed halting hostilities in those areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see for themselves" the supposed truth of his statements.

The Joint Forces Group commented on Putin’s false claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On October 30, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed Russia’s loud statements about the supposed "blockade" of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Read more: Situation is difficult, but there is no blockade of Defence Forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, - Syrskyi