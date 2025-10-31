Syrskyi: I ordered to strengthen use of robotic drones for medical evacuation of wounded
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting focused on addressing challenges in military medicine and improving medical support for Ukrainian troops.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
"The concentration of enemy strike drones is increasing — the ‘kill zone’ has now expanded to 20 kilometers. Medical evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield in modern warfare constantly faces new challenges that we must respond to promptly and effectively. One such solution is the wider use of ground robotic evacuation systems (GRSs) for casualty evacuation from positions," Syrskyi said.
Drones for casualty evacuation
He instructed the military to be equipped with new ground drones and to expand the use of robotic systems for front-line medical evacuation.
"There must be more of them, and they must be more reliable. GRSs help our soldiers defeat Russia — and defeat death," the Commander-in-Chief stressed.
Medical evacuation
The meeting also addressed improving targeted medical evacuation for severely wounded soldiers, including the possible use of military helicopters equipped with specialized medical equipment.
In addition, discussions focused on enhancing the operation of medical posts and stabilization points, strengthening their security, and improving working conditions for medical personnel.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password