5,200 people remain in Kostiantynivka, enemy control all access routes – Regional Military Administration

In the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, 5,200 civilians remain.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on national television, according to Ukrinform and Censor.NET.

What is the situation in the city?

According to the Regional Military Administration head, the city is cut off from gas, water, and electricity supplies.

"There are currently 5,200 people left in Kostiantynivka city and 5,274 in the entire Kostiantynivka community. The city has no gas, water, or electricity, so the heating season will be extremely difficult," Filashkin said.

In addition, it is no longer possible to receive qualified medical care in Kostiantynivka — residents must travel to other cities for treatment.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: three districts under attack, one person killed in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS

Enemy controls all access routes

According to Filashkin, Russian occupiers control all access routes to Kostiantynivka.

Police officers from the White Angels unit and emergency responders from the State Emergency Service (SES) enter the city only after coordination with the military, when the security situation allows, to help civilians evacuate.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and Lyman under attack. Two dead, several wounded. PHOTOS