Day in Donetsk region: three districts under attack, one person killed in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS
Yesterday, 27 October 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled the territory of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Pokrovsk district
A house was destroyed in Hryshyne of the Pokrovsk community.
Kramatorsk district
5 houses were damaged in Mykolaivka. In Druzhkivka, 4 houses and 2 cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, 3 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
Bakhmut district
Five houses were damaged in Siversk and another three in Riznykivka.
"In total, Russians fired 8 times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day. 151 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the frontline," the RMA added.
Consequences
