Ukrainian drone operators eliminated six occupiers: invaders are burning near Chasiv Yar. VIDEO
Soldiers of the TALION unmanned systems battalion of the 101st Separate Security Brigade of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of the elimination of enemy manpower in Chasiv Yar.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators discovered a place where Russian troops were concentrated.
As a result of combat operations, 6 invaders were eliminated.
"The timely detection and adjustment of Mavic, operational strikes by Pegasus and FPV drones did not leave the enemy a single chance to break through," the soldiers commented on the video.
Earlier, it was reported that a drone hit had torn the occupier's face to shreds: the combat work of the 42nd Brigade.
