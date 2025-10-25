Under Ukrainian flag again: 82 AAB liberated Sukhetske in Donetsk region and defeated more than 60 occupiers. VIDEO

Units of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military engaged in a battle with the occupiers, who numbered more than 60 people, and defeated the enemy.

As a result of combat operations:

44 invaders have been eliminated;

8 - wounded;

9 - surrendered.

"Every metre of liberated land is a step towards victory, a step worth the courage and blood of the best sons of Ukraine," the defenders comment.

The soldiers posted a video of the liberation of the settlement on their telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Kucheriv Yar in the Donetsk region: the Ukrainian flag was raised there.

More news on Telegram channel of Censor.NET

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,135,990 people (+910 per day), 11,287 tanks, 33,987 artillery systems, 23,459 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS