Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,135,990 Russian occupiers.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,135,990 (+910) people

tanks – 11,287 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,459 (+1) units

artillery systems – 33,987 (+15) units

MLRS – 1,526 (+0) units

air defense systems – 1,230 (+0) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0) units

operational-tactical level UAVs – 74,185 (+359) units

cruise missiles – 3,880 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,436 (+80) units

special equipment – ​​3,981 (+0) units

The largest losses of equipment by the Russian army since February 24, 2022

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army lost the largest amount of equipment in a short period of time. Thousands of tanks, armored personnel carriers, and trucks were destroyed near Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv due to failed attempts at a quick offensive. Logistics did not work, and Ukrainian artillery and anti-tank missiles effectively destroyed the columns. At that time, according to preliminary calculations, the enemy lost more than 3,000 units of equipment. In particular, ABM tanks and automotive equipment.

During the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region in September 2022, Russian troops fled, leaving behind a large number of serviceable equipment. Part of it was destroyed by Ukrainian forces during the fighting and the enemy's retreat. At that time, the enemy's losses were more than 2,500 units. Mainly tanks, artillery, armored vehicles.

In October-November 2023, Russia launched a large-scale assault on Avdiivka, using hundreds of armored vehicles. Ukrainian drones and artillery destroyed enemy columns literally on the move.

Estimated losses: 3,500–4,000 units.

Types of losses: tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations.

The culmination of the battle for Avdiivka was in January-February 2024. The Russian army suffered record losses of armored vehicles for the entire war. Many assaults were carried out without infantry cover, which led to catastrophic results.

Estimated losses: over 4,000 units of equipment.

Types of losses: tanks, self-propelled guns, electronic warfare systems, armored personnel carriers.

During the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region (in the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Starytsia) in May-June 2024, Russian equipment was massively destroyed by FPV drones and artillery. Hundreds of vehicles were burned down on the approaches to the front line.

Estimated losses: 3,000–3,500 units.

Types of losses: tanks, armored vehicles, support equipment.

In September-October 2024, Russian troops tried to resume the offensive in the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian drones and artillery systematically destroyed their equipment. Losses were especially high due to the shortage of trained crews.

Estimated losses: over 2,000 units.

Types of losses: automotive equipment, artillery, air defense.

