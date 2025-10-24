Bodies of eliminated occupiers in one of combat zones near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian paratroopers eliminated a significant number of Russian troops who were trying to gain a foothold in a small section of the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the bodies of the occupiers was posted on social media. The battlefield resembles a real killing field - the territory is literally strewn with the bodies of the eliminated occupiers.

"The eliminated Russian soldiers had entrenched themselves on a small section of the Pokrovsk front, within the area of responsibility of Ukraine’s airborne troops. The fields of death are literally strewn with the bodies of the occupiers. The daily work of our soldiers, grinding down the enemy on an industrial scale, deserves deep respect — as does their precise accounting of success. Every eliminated Russian soldier is recorded by aerial reconnaissance, and their numbers are carefully documented," the video commentary reads.

