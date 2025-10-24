ENG
Russian FPV drone hits Ukrainian soldier but does not explode. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment when a Russian FPV drone hits a Ukrainian soldier who was trying to shoot back at the enemy "bird".

According to Censor.NET, despite the direct hit, the explosives on the drone did not detonate.

