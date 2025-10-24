ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7251 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
2 311 2

414th Brigade of USF showed destruction of enemy infantry and equipment with FPV drones. VIDEO

The 414th Brigade of the USF showed footage of FPV drones attacking enemy infantry and equipment.

The corresponding video was published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: "Without pants and with legs torn off": drone of 414th Brigade rips occupier apart. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

drones (3230) 414 Magyar Birds (60)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 