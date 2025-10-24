2 311 2
414th Brigade of USF showed destruction of enemy infantry and equipment with FPV drones. VIDEO
The 414th Brigade of the USF showed footage of FPV drones attacking enemy infantry and equipment.
The corresponding video was published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
