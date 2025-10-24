Ukrainian drone flies into assault group of ten occupiers wearing anti-thermal ponchos. VIDEO

Footage showing the result of the night work of a drone operator from the 2nd Battalion of the 95th Air Assault Brigade has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a kamikaze drone attack on an assault group of ten occupiers wearing anti-thermal ponchos.

"The Russian commanders sent an entire unit in anti-thermal ponchos crouching across the open countryside at night. The convoy arrival was perfect! Footage of the paratroopers of the 2nd Battalion of the 95th Airborne Brigade," the author of the publication said in a comment.

