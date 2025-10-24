Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,135,080 people (+910 per day), 11,283 tanks, 33,972 artillery systems, 23,458 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,135,080 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 24.10.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,135,080 (+910) people

tanks – 11,283 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,458 (+5) units

artillery systems – 33,972 (+34) units

MLRS – 1,526 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,230 (+0) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0) units

operational-tactical level UAVs – 73,826 (+440) units

cruise missiles – 3,880 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) units

automobiles and tankers – 65,356 (+128) units

special equipment – ​​3,981 (+0) units.

Russia's losses in Ukraine

The Russian army suffered the greatest losses in Ukraine during the most intense fighting and offensive operations, especially concentrated in the east and south of the country.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's greatest losses in personnel were recorded in the period covering the end of 2023 and the entire year of 2024.

Overall, 2024 was the year when the Russian army suffered the greatest losses in manpower during the entire time of the full-scale invasion, exceeding the total losses for 2022 and 2023 combined.

The highest monthly rate of personnel losses was recorded in November 2024, when more than 45,720 military personnel were eliminated. These losses are usually associated with constant and exhausting offensive operations in key areas, such as Avdiivka and Pokrovsky.

