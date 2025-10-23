Drone operator precisely drops two munitions into truck packed with occupiers speeding at full throttle. VIDEO

Operators of the 412th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "NEMESIS" have released a video showing a successful drone strike on a Russian truck.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the operator first dropping a munition that rips through the truck’s canvas-covered bed, which appears packed with occupiers. A second drop lands at their feet. One Russian appears to have survived, leaping from the truck bed while it was still moving.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Occupiers attacked Kherson: fire broke out in two buildings, and it was also reported that one person was killed. VIDEO