Drone operator precisely drops two munitions into truck packed with occupiers speeding at full throttle. VIDEO
Operators of the 412th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "NEMESIS" have released a video showing a successful drone strike on a Russian truck.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the operator first dropping a munition that rips through the truck’s canvas-covered bed, which appears packed with occupiers. A second drop lands at their feet. One Russian appears to have survived, leaping from the truck bed while it was still moving.
