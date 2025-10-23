ENG
Occupier runs along path, leaping over bodies of his eliminated comrades: "Total f#ck— so many corpses!". VIDEO 18+

A video posted online shows an occupier running along a path and filming the bodies of his fellow soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows at least two dozen eliminated invaders. Some lie along the sides of the path, while the surviving Russian has to step over others as he runs.

Warning: Strong language! Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Occupiers attacked Kherson: fire broke out in two buildings, and it was also reported that one person was killed. VIDEO

