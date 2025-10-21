ENG
Occupiers blew themselves up with grenades after attack by drones from 3rd Spartan Brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the Colonel Petro Bolbochan National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" recorded footage of the self-destruction of two Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the two occupiers decided to blow themselves up with grenades after a "heated" meeting with drone operators.

The video shows one of the invaders putting a grenade under his body armour and blowing himself up. The other is first injured by the first explosion and only blows himself up on the second attempt.

As a result of the explosion, one of the occupiers' stomach was torn open.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

