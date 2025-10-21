2 347 16
Occupiers blew themselves up with grenades after attack by drones from 3rd Spartan Brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the Colonel Petro Bolbochan National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" recorded footage of the self-destruction of two Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the two occupiers decided to blow themselves up with grenades after a "heated" meeting with drone operators.
The video shows one of the invaders putting a grenade under his body armour and blowing himself up. The other is first injured by the first explosion and only blows himself up on the second attempt.
As a result of the explosion, one of the occupiers' stomach was torn open.
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password