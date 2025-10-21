"Enei" fighters eliminate enemy positions in Toretsk and capture occupier: "What are you, cop?". VIDEO

A unit of the "Enei" Special Operations Battalion of the National Police’s "Liut" Brigade successfully completed a combat mission in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

Footage released online shows Ukrainian fighters destroying enemy firing positions inside a residential high-rise building in the city. After a series of precise strikes, the building, along with the enemy positions inside, was completely eliminated, Censor.NET reports.

During the clearing operation, one Russian soldier was taken prisoner. In a brief interrogation, the captive, trying to act defiant, sneered, "What are you, a cop, unaware that he was speaking to officers of the National Police.

"A brief search quickly changed his perception of the fighters who captured him," the Liut Brigade noted.

The battalion’s fighters responded calmly: they detained the prisoner and carried on with their mission

